FBI: a fegyveres polgárok hasznosak a fegyveres ámokfutások ellen

Az FBI nyilvánosságra hozott egy tanulmányt az utolsó 2 év fegyveres ámokfutásaival kapcsolatban (linken olvasható teljes terjedelmében).

Összesen 50 ilyen esetet minősítettek ide sorolhatónak, ebből 14-et állított meg fegyveres rendőr, 10 esetben pedig a civilek (jellemzően saját fegyverükkel) szálltak szembe a fegyveressel, 8 esetben teljes sikerrel. “Their selfless actions likely saved many lives.” írják – azaz “önzetlen tettük valószínűleg rengeteg életet mentett meg”

A Szövetségi Nyomozó Iroda konklúziójában leszögezi: “az a gyorsaság, mellyel az aktív fegyveres incidensek kialakulnak, alátámasztják annak fontosságát, hogy ezekre a rendvédelmi szervek tagjai és a polgárok egyaránt felkészültek legyenek”.

https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/active-shooter-incidents-us-2016-2017.pdf/view

